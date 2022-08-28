Pumas coach Cheika twists the knife by praising 'quality' Crusaders

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika, slipping apparently effortlessly between Spanish and English as he discussed his side’s historic victory over the All Blacks, has not wasted the opportunity to twist the knife a little more in the side of Ian Foster when praising the “quality” of the Crusaders and their coach Scott Robertson.

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika embraces captain Julian Montoya after the Pumas' historic win over the All Blacks in Christchurch. (Source: Getty)

Cheika never won as Wallabies coach in New Zealand and has become the first to do it while in charge of the Pumas, a victory that will again put a spotlight on New Zealand Rugby’s backing of a head coach in Foster who has led the All Blacks to three consecutive home losses for the first time ever.

A week following yet another reprieve after effectively having his job saved by the All Blacks’ comeback victory in Johannesburg, Foster has now won only two of his last eight Tests.

He has been backed until the World Cup by NZ Rugby in a decision which will be deeply unpopular to the majority of Cantabrians still wondering how Robertson failed to get the top job and who haven’t seen the All Blacks play in Christchurch in six years. This was the All Blacks’ first defeat in the city since their loss to Australia in 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more: Spotlight again shines on Foster as All Blacks blow lead against Pumas

Known as a combative but also highly intelligent leader, Cheika leaped at the chance to bring up the name on many All Black supporters’ lips as they watched the All Blacks blow 15-6 and 18-12 leads to lose 25-18 at Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium.

The second-half performance in particular will be in the spotlight for the All Blacks' weakness on attack and inability to cope with or maintain their own pressure.

Displaying the sort of timing and accuracy his right wing Emiliano Boffelli showed in kicking seven from seven in front of goal, Cheika needed no second invitation when asked how playing a season at the Crusaders had helped the development of loose forward Pablo Matera, a former Pumas captain.

“The Crusaders and Scott Robertson have made a really huge mark on Pablo,” Cheika said.

“He came here to learn more about rugby. He didn’t come here for money or anything like that. It shows the quality of the franchise and the coaching here.

“He’s come back a heap better player – mentally and technically. I think it will be bittersweet for him – he’s been proud like it’s his own city. He’s been taking us around and doing stuff. We’ve had two chaperones this week, himself and David [Kidwell].

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Foster and his assistants make their way through the crowd and on to the field after watching the All Blacks lose to Argentina on Saturday night. (Source: Getty)

“Obviously he’ll be very happy to win here. Obviously I’ve got a massive amount of respect for the Crusaders and what they’ve done in Super Rugby, and the quality they have. Pablo has had a great experience here and that’s helped us as well.”

Matera, who had never won a club championship, played a big part in the Crusaders’ grand final demolition of the Blues at Eden Park.

Robertson, on holiday in Australia this week, has won six titles in six years with the Crusaders. He wasn’t deemed good enough to take over from Steve Hansen in 2019, the job instead going to Hansen’s previous assistant Foster, who has now overseen the worst run in All Blacks’ history and has lost two of his previous assistants to the axe.

For Cheika, the victory is an important stepping stone to next year’s World Cup, as is next weekend’s Test against the All Blacks in Hamilton.

“On our road to the World Cup, obviously making some firsts is important,” he said. “Our win against Scotland, the series, our win against Australia… now this.

“It gives you confidence. Self belief is a big issue for us to work on. We haven’t won a lot of games in the Rugby Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Like [captain] Julian [Montoya] said, it gets us ready for next week – it’s going to be a blockbuster, because they’ll be coming with everything. It will be a great lesson for us in how to react in those situations.”

Told that Foster had complained about Pumas defenders not releasing the ball carrier on the ground on Saturday night, Cheika showed his traditional fire when he replied: “He’ll be an expert on it because his team does it all the time, so maybe he’s right, I don’t know. I don’t know if that’s the response after the game - like fair dinkum.”

Montoya said: “I’m very proud of the team and being part of this team. I want to thank everybody that came to see us – all the people that woke up at 4.30 in Argentina.

“I’m very pleased to be able to write a new page in Argentina’s history.”