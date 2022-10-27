Scott Robertson: I'm here and ready for the All Blacks job

A much-bolder Scott Robertson has made his All Blacks intentions well and truly clear, saying he's "here" and "ready" to take over coaching New Zealand.

Scott Robertson (Source: Photosport)

Robertson was beaten by Ian Foster for the job after Sir Steve Hansen stepped away at the conclusion of the 2019 Rugby World Cup and has since bided his time with the Crusaders.

After a rocky start to the 2022 season - which included an historic series loss on home soil to Ireland and a first-ever loss in New Zealand to Argentina - Foster survived a New Zealand Rugby review to see his contract extended to the end of next year's World Cup.

Robertson told SENZ this morning that's when NZR will have to make their call on his immediate future in New Zealand.

"I’ve spent the last 15 years coaching to get ready to be the head coach for the All Blacks - that’s really clear," Robertson said.

"Now the decision’s for them [NZR]. They know that I’m here, they know that I’d love to do the job and I’m ready."

Robertson - who has coached the Crusaders to six Super Rugby titles with an 84% win rate after taking over in 2017 - has made no secret of his dream to coach the All Blacks since losing out to Foster but has remained coy about how long he would be happy to wait.

After this morning, the former All Black seems to have made that clear too.

"The decision’s [up to NZR], I’ll wait through the process [next year] but I want to coach international footy," he said.

Robertson has reportedly been looked at as a possible coach of England or the Wallabies if he leaves New Zealand after he said earlier this year he wanted to win the World Cup with two different nations.

"So [over] the next few months there’s a few decisions for a lot of people," he added.

Scott Robertson, left, and Jason Ryan after celebrating 100 games in charge of the Crusaders following this year's semifinal victory over the Chiefs. (Source: Photosport)

Robertson's comments come after he declined to discuss how the promotion of Jason Ryan from his staff to the All Blacks' forwards coach earlier this year was treated.

"No comment," he said, when asked whether it could have been handled better.

“My focus now turns to the Crusaders, which it always has been, but probably more so going into my last year," Robertson said.

“Just get my energy right, get the focus I've had the other six years. Get better myself, so I can help the team be better."

Robertson added he'd remained in contact with his "great mate" though.

"We had a good catch up and a cuddle. I’m really proud of him, I’m really proud that he’s gone on,” Robertson said.

“My role as a leader is to influence people into great opportunities and help them along the way, and that’s what he’s done. He’s done a fine job with them.”