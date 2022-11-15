Kiwi coffee lovers hit by shortage of popular alternative milk

If you’re a coconut milk lover, you may have been struggling to get a coffee made with your favourite dairy alternative right now, due to one of the most popular brands facing supply issues.

File photo of a barista making coffee (Source: istock.com)

There’ve been shortages of Alpro’s barista coconut milk since August due to container delays.

Real Foods Ltd, which is the brand’s NZ distributor, said is had only a quarter of the stock it needs in the country.

That’s seen independent cafes and smaller chains missing out, as the available products gets “ring-fenced” for big buyers like BP Energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Auckland’s Scratch Bakers owner Jonny McKessar said “we’ve been out for about four or five weeks now”.

He said the last order he placed was for three cases, but instead they got three bottles.

McKessar said he waited a while before looking for an alternative, but has now started using another coconut milk brand that’s less popular with consumers.

He said they will return to Alpro when it's available.

One small Tauranga cafe, The Nourishing Baker, has put up signs informing customer it has no more coconut milk.

Owner Shar McElligott said “we actually had a stockpile so we've only been out this past week".

Other brands they had tried "don't compare taste-wise" to Alpro.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tauranga establishment usually goes through 20 litres of coconut milk a week.

McElligott said some customers have left because they don’t have it right now.

“Almond is now out of stock for us, so hopefully, that's not the next shortage.”

Locally made products like Little Island's barista coconut milk have seen a boost in business, which could be due to the Alpro shortage.

“We are hearing of buying limits being placed on other brands where cafe owners shop for their coconut milk,” said co-founder James Crow.

“We have also seen a marked increase in our sales to many of the distributors who service cafes and eateries around the country.”

Crow said “we're all facing challenges but it's certainly easier to meet those head on when your products are made in New Zealand like Little Island”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real Foods business manager Daniel Moir told 1News the shortage of the Alpro product is now resolved.

He says everything should be smooth sailing for coconut coffee fans for the next six months.

Moir said it hasn’t been possible to simply increase the supply of product being ordered into the country, as it only has 10 months of shelf life and has been taking six of those months to arrive.

He said in general the demand for alternative milk is doubling year on year.