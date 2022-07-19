Fateful coffee date turned Black Ferns prospect into English star

Teams from around the world will soon arrive on New Zealand’s shores for their chance to challenge the Black Ferns and end a World Cup winning streak that dates back to 1998.

For England hooker, Amy Cokayne, that challenge will be extra special.

Cast your mind back to last year’s Northern Tour, where a powerful England forward back dismantled the Black Ferns. At the maul’s helm you’ll find 26-year-old Cokayne, who knows the Kiwi’s a lot better than your average rugby analysis.

“We moved to New Zealand when I was nine, my dad joined the New Zealand Airforce", Cokayne said.

Attending Feilding High School, Cokayne was part of a very successful 1st XV side led by PE teacher, Robert Jones.

“At that level, she was an absolute beast,” said Jones. “She would take three or four people to get her down”.

Feilding High School has a long list of rugby pedigree; Aaron Smith, the Whitelock brothers, Sarah Hirini to name a few.

Earning a Black Ferns camp call up at only 16 and representing Manawatu in both the 15s and 7s formats, Cokayne looked certain to be joining the long list of New Zealand players from the school.

But, when she was in her final year, a coffee catch up organised by Jones with the England coaches at an Auckland Starbucks while the Roses side was touring New Zealand changed Cokayne's course.

Amy Cokayne makes a run against the Black Ferns. (Source: Getty)

“I just phoned up the England rugby union,” a laughing Jones said.

The rest is history.

The Cokayne family moved back to England and a debut for the country's under-20’s side came soon after. She now has more than 60 caps for the national side.

Juggling rugby duties with England and the Harlequins, Cokayne’s also in the Air Force Service as a Flying Officer, following in her family's footsteps.

Former coach hopes for 'magic' RWC clash

While it’s an extraordinary story – the influence Jones has had on many players from Feilding High School is not in doubt.

“I would question whether any 13 to 17 year olds were working as hard as we were at the time.”

Another one of those players who credits their rugby career to Jones [who’s still coaching at Feilding to this day] is – current Black Ferns hooker Georgia Ponsonby.

Georgia Ponsonby makes a run for Canterbury. (Source: Photosport)

“I remember asking him if I could come play from netball. I’ve never looked back. He supported me in every way possible and he’s definitely the biggest reason as to why I’m here today,” Ponsonby recalled.

While the two didn’t play in the same 1st XV, there is the potential for the front rowers to line up against one another at the World Cup come October and you bet there will be one keen coach in the stands watching.

“That would be magic if they’re playing each other.. I’ve already booked that weekend,” Jones said.

The magic of the Manawatu, finding its way to shine all over the world.