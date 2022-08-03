Hilary Barry served coffee with amazing art of ‘that other guy’

Seven Sharp co-host Hilary Barry was out with her husband on Wednesday when she was served a coffee adorned with a surprising piece of latte art.

A picture-perfect image of co-host Jeremy Wells was looking back up at her when the hot drink arrived.

"When you're out with Mr B and that other guy crashes your party," Barry wrote on Facebook.

"Congrats to Nick the Barista though. Wow!"

In the video, Barry's disbelief can be heard - before she sticks a finger into the coffee, proving it's real.