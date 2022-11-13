Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

Last night's historic win at Eden Park for the Black Ferns was the final chapter in a truly remarkable 12 months.

The Black Ferns celebrate after the final whistle. (Source: Photosport)

To think where this team was last November to stepping up last night on rugby's biggest stage in front of a sold out Eden Park against a side on a record 30-match winning streak is a lot to unpack.

From resignations to reviews, axings to debuts - the 34-31 win in Auckland was built brick by brick by a side more akin to a family now after all the challenges they've overcome.

Here's how the Black Ferns went from the lowest of lows to a record sixth Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

November 21, 2021 - Black Ferns end Northern Tour winless

The Black Ferns slump to their fourth defeat in a 29-7 humbling against France in Castres, having averaged a losing margin of 29.75 points over the four Tests against England and the Chanticleers. Alarm bells are ringing and a can of worms is about to be opened.

December 7, 2021 - Black Fern reveals 'breakdown' on Tour

Hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate says in a social media post she suffered "a mental breakdown in front of everyone" on tour - a result of alleged comments over the years from coach Glenn Moore.

NZR take claims "incredibly seriously" and vow to look into situation while a "distressed and upset" Moore denies claims.

December 16, 2021 - NZR set up independent review following 'breakdown'

Carla Hohepa throws a pass during the Black Ferns 29-7 loss to France. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

NZR respond to Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate's claims with an independent review. NZR CEO Mark Robinson says it will be "a full review around coaching, the environment and conditioning".

The review is expected to be completed in January to allow the Black Ferns to turn their focus to preparing for the Rugby World Cup on home soil.

January 11, 2022 - Black Ferns get full-time professional contracts

In a “tide-turning” moment for sport, the Black Ferns become fully professional players after securing semi-professional status in 2018. The deal is compared to England and France whose women's teams are already professional.

"England and France will be incredibly difficult to beat, but we now have an opportunity to be in the best position we can to win the Rugby World Cup," former Black Fern and MP Louisa Wall said.

March 10, 2022 - Inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki kicks off

Following the announcement of their professional contracts, Super Rugby Aupiki launches as a four-team competition. Chiefs Manawa comes out on top in the end winning all three of their matches with a certain Sevens star shining for the Waikato squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

March 25, 2022 - Squad selected for Black Ferns camp in CHCH

A 44-strong squad is named for a camp in the Garden City in early April with 25 contracted players joined by 19 others selected based on their Super Rugby Aupiki form.

April 4, 2022 - Wayne Smith named Black Ferns technical coach

Wayne Smith first enters the fold as a technical coach having most recently spent time in Japan as the director of rugby for Kobelco Steelers.

Smith said his desire to get involved went back to his relationship with women’s rugby legend, the late Laurie O’Reilly, after he recruited Smith into the women’s game in the late 1980s in Canterbury.

"My want to get involved with the Black Ferns started as a tribute to Laurie who was a great mate and mentor of mine. I indicated to him before he passed away that I would help the women’s rugby in whatever way I could and now I get the chance."

April 11, 2022 - Black Ferns review finds deficiencies in team environment

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenn Moore. (Source: Getty)

It's not January but finally the review into the Black Ferns has come out and it finds that there are "challenges" in its high-performance environment, that the culture is not "fully aligned" with management, that there are "significant" communication issues, and that there are "health and wellbeing" deficiencies within its set-up.

Despite the review, coach Glenn Moore remains Black Ferns coach and vows to take plenty of lessons from it.

"My goal as Black Ferns coach is to ensure the team excel both on and off the field," he said.

April 16, 2022 - Glenn Moore resigns as Black Ferns coach 'effective immediately'

Just five days after saying he'd lead the team to the Rugby World Cup, Glenn Moore steps down from the role and claims Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate's social media post was "misleading".

"The post provided no context and unfairly and inaccurately represented me as a coach and a person," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wishes the team all the best as NZR confirm they will now look into the make-up of the Black Ferns coaching structure in the near future.

April 21, 2022 - Wayne Smith confirmed as new Black Ferns coach

The Black Ferns and their new head coach Wayne Smith will play three home tests in June. (Source: Photosport)

After rumours start, NZR confirm a 1News report by announcing former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith as the new "Director of Rugby" but the fancy title effectively means he's the head coach.

Smith will be assisted by Wes Clarke, Whitney Hansen - daughter of Sir Steve Hansen - as well as former All Blacks management mates Sir Graham Henry and Mike Cron.

Other changes to the management team see the recent addition of Amanda Murphy as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

May 4, 2022 - Smith omits veterans in first Black Ferns squad

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayne Smith wastes no time in setting up his vision for the team, omitting some of the team's long-standing veterans while selecting seven rookies for their upcoming Pacific Four series.

Among those named is Sevens star but 15s rookie Ruby Tui and a new captain in Ruahei Demant. Former captains in Les Elder and Eloise Blackwell miss the cut.

Assistant coach Wes Clarke said selections came down to reviewing vision from last year's Northern Tour, Super Rugby Aupiki form and effort at the recent Black Ferns camps.

May 31, 2022 - Black Ferns "loving" Smith's change of approach

A month into training under their new coach, including martial arts sessions, the Black Ferns are gearing up for their first Test of 2022 and enjoying the new setup under Smith.

"He's got so much knowledge and we thrive from that,” midfielder Amy du Plessis told 1News at the time.

“It’s been really cool, really different and change is good so we've been loving it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith laughs it off as him simply being his "weird" self.

June 6, 2022 - Black Ferns begin Smith era with comeback win over Wallaroos

Ruby Tui grits her teeth as she's tackled against the Wallaroos during the Black Ferns victory in Tauranga. (Source: Photosport)

In wet conditions in Tauranga, the Black Ferns turn around an uncertain start against Australia to pile on 23 unanswered points and win their first game under Smith 23-10 at the Pacific Four Series.

The team appears to show immediate improvements in tactics and fitness but know there's a long way to go to get to where they need to for the World Cup.

June 7, 2022 - NZR apologises to Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate for "failings"

A day after the Black Ferns’ victory over the Wallaroos ushered in a new regime, New Zealand Rugby has moved to draw a line under the old one and the Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate controversy with a public apology.

ADVERTISEMENT

"NZR has formally apologised directly to Te Kura and her whānau for the experiences that led to a decline in hauora [general health and wellbeing] for her," the statement said.

Ngata-Aerengamate responds by saying she's "on the mend, enjoying my footy again with a free spirit".

June 12, 2022 - Ruby Tui shines against Canada

In just her second Black Ferns Test, Ruby Tui shows her worth with a brace in a comprehensive 28-0 win over Canada.

It's an improved effort overall but Smith continues to demand more from his side as he rotates it and six days later they complete an unbeaten run in the Pacific Four series with a 50-6 win over USA in the Whangārei wet.

June 29, 2022 - Players double up duties with Comm Games selections

Black Ferns Sarah Hirini, Portia Woodman and Stacey Fluhler are named in the Black Ferns Sevens squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Fellow Sevens Sister Ruby Tui misses out and is named as a non-travelling reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

August 1, 2022 - Black Ferns 7s settle for Birmingham Bronze

After losing their semi-final to Australia, the Black Ferns Sevens bounce back to win bronze against Canada. One of the stars of the campaign, Theresa Fitzpatrick returns to NZ and joins the 15s fold as well for her first Black Ferns Test since 2019.

August 20, 2022 - Black Ferns thrash Aussies in Christchurch

Kendra Cocksedge on her way to scoring her first-half try against Australia in Christchurch on Saturday night. (Source: Photosport)

Led by their veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge, the Black Ferns thump the Wallaroos 52-5 in Christchurch in their most comprehensive performance to date under Smith.

Despite that, he continues to demand more from the team with the World Cup nearing.

"Were pushing these girls to play at a really high pace. It takes good execution to be able to play at that pace. We’re three or four months into it and building as we go," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A week later, they survive a scare in Adelaide to pull off a 22-14 comeback win over the same opposition.

August 31, 2022 - Sevens stars swap codes once more

Stacey Fluhler, Sarah Hirini and Portia Woodman are again called upon to return to the Sevens fold for the upcoming Rugby Sevens World Cup. The tournament is Hirini's 50th for the Black Ferns 7s - a milestone in the sport.

September 2, 2022 - Kendra Cocksedge announces retirement after RWC

The most-capped Black Fern in history announces the World Cup will be her last dance. In an interview with 1News, she revealed chats with Dan Carter - who has been at team camps this year after a call from Wayne Smith - helped her make the call.

"I talked to DC around retirement and he said, 'you'll know and you don't want to be clinging on, you want to enjoy your last year and soak it up'," she said.

September 12, 2022 - Black Ferns 7s come up short at Sevens World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Old rivals Australia again get the better of the Kiwi side and take a 24-22 win in the final to win it. That leaves the likes of Hirini, Woodman, Fluhler and Fitzpatrick with one last shot to top the podium this year - if they make the final cut.

September 13, 2022 - Wayne Smith names Black Ferns' RWC squad

Sure enough, the Sevens quartet all make the cut along with Ruby Tui. There are no real surprises in the squad but Eloise Blackwell and Les Elder do miss out having fallen out of selection favour already earlier in the year.

September 24, 2022 - Woodman scores seven tries in RWC warm-up thrashing of Japan

Portia Woodman fends off Japan fullback Ai Hirayama on her way to scoring one of her seven tries at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Ferns put on a clinic in their final game before the big show with a 95-12 win over the Cherry Blossoms, led by Woodman's seven tries.

October 8, 2022 - Black Ferns survive nervy start to RWC at sold out Eden Park

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Ferns launch their campaign with a 41-17 win over Australia but despite the scoreline, the New Zealand side had to dig deep for the win.

The Wallaroos jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the opening 28 minutes before the Black Ferns began to click and with a Woodman hat-trick, a brace for Tui and two yellow cards to Australia, the large Eden Park crowd was given something to celebrate.

To adjust to the larger crowds, the Black Ferns begin using a large boombox pumping out generic crowd noise to help players adjust.

October 16, 2022 - Black Ferns pile on points against Wales, but questions remain

The Black Ferns put 10 tries on Wales in their second pool game - a 56-12 win - but the Welsh forward pack prove an issue for the NZ side and leave Smith and his management team something to work on.

The win earns them a place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare, although a big win against Scotland will help them with seeding.

October 22, 2022 - Black Ferns smash Scots in Whangārei

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Ferns wing Renee Wickliffe celebrates scoring one of her two tries against Scotland. (Source: Photosport)

Sure enough, they do just that with a 57-0 win. It's their best performance to date and with it sets up the quarterfinals draw - they get a rematch against Wales to start off with a win most likely lining them up to face France.

October 26, 2022 - NZR concede they "didn't take into account" clash of schedules

Rugby fans are forced to decide who they will watch on a Saturday night between the Black Ferns and All Blacks with the two national teams set to play at the same time.

The All Blacks play Japan 40 minutes before the RWC quarterfinal between the Black Ferns and Wales, leaving a red-faced NZR admitting they got it wrong.

"We know the scheduling clash is not ideal but fans are still able to watch and support the Black Ferns and the All Blacks," they said.

October 29, 2022 - Black Ferns reach semis with better win over Wales

ADVERTISEMENT

A 55-3 win over Wales secure the Black Ferns a place in the semifinals against France. Portia Woodman becomes the competition's all-time leading try-scorer with a brace.

"It's a huge legacy which we are trying to uphold and enhance so to get through to the next phase of the campaign is pretty awesome," co-captain Kennedy Simon said after the win.

November 5, 2022 - Black Ferns reach RWC Final with one-point win

Alana Bremner and her Black Ferns teammates celebrate their win against France. (Source: Photosport)

In a chaotic final minute, the Black Ferns earn a yellow card and France opt to kick a penalty goal to steal the win but the attempt sails wide and New Zealand holds on for a 25-24 win.

They're off to the big show with an even bigger opponent facing them - tournament favourites and World No.1 England.

November 11, 2022 - Black Ferns hang out with fans on eve of final

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the biggest game of their lives being 24 hours away, the Black Ferns are out in Auckland for a signing session with fans.

Retiring great Kendra Cocksedge said the community helps to take their mind off things.

"It's always important for us as Black Ferns, we want to connect with the community and share the love so we've got to give that time to the community where we can," she said.

November 12, 2022 - Black Ferns complete redemption run with RWC triumph

The Black Ferns celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Ferns pip England 34-31 in a final that had a bit of everything for the 42,500 in attendance at Eden Park.

Kendra Cocksedge and Wayne Smith, potentially others too, bow out as champions. Ruby Tui leads the crowd in a rendition of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi. A record sixth World Cup heads to the cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Ferns are winners on the evening but so is women's rugby in New Zealand.