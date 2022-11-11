Waka hourua exhibitions take centre stage at Te Papa

Masters of celestial navigation watched as the waka Ngahiraka Mai Tawhiti made ground in Wellington on Friday morning.

By Ethan Oneroa, Astley Nathan and Kate Nicol-Williams

The arrival of the double-hulled canoe signalled the start of two new waka hourua exhibitions at Te Papa Museum over the summer.

Both exhibitions feature a collection of images from a range of different styled waka which include waka taua, waka tētē and waka tangata.

However, the centrepiece for each exhibition is two replica waka taua that were carved to scale-size by the late master celestial navigator Tā Hekenukumai "Hek" Busby before he died in 2019.

The exhibitions build on the legacy of Tā Hek, a pioneer in reviving the traditions of Polynesian sailing and navigation. His death was also brought onto Te Papa in a kawe mate (mourning) ceremony.

Master navigator Stan Conrad said the showcase brings back memories of when he captained the maiden voyage of the Te Aurere waka hourua 30 years ago.

"To be given this waka Te Aurere that Hector built, to take it on its maiden voyage to Rarotonga and back, that was a pretty amazing position to be in."

Te Papa head of Mātauranga Māori Migoto Eria said the museum is thrilled to be able to showcase and share the knowledge of celestial navigation to the masses.

"Nō mātou te waimarie, mā ngā hāpori me rātou ngā tohunga i tuaringia ēnei kōrero mō mātou ki te tuari ki te ao (We were fortunate enough to have worked with the waka community, alongside masters within the waka hourua world, to bring this exhibition to life for the world to see)."

The exhibitions are open for public viewing from this Saturday.