Synthetic cannabinoids likely to have hospitalised 2 in Christchurch

A dangerous batch of synthetic cannabinoids is likely linked to two hospitalisations in Christchurch in the last 24 hours.

Synthetic cannabinoids are usually described as yellow/brown, white or off-white powders.

High Alert said the batch of the drug is likely present throughout Canterbury and possibly other regions in Aotearoa.

They advise extreme caution to anyone consuming synthetic cannabinoids as it is unknown which one is responsible for this harm.

"This is being investigated. We will provide updates on this when more information becomes available."

The appearance of the drug varies, but is often described as yellow/brown, white or off-white powders that are dissolved and sprayed onto dehydrated plant material, which is then smoked.

It often has a chemical smell and it may be sticky, making it noticeably different from cannabis.

High Alert warns that synthetic cannabinoids can vary in strength, a safe dose of one type being a fatal amount for another.

"This makes it harder to predict how strong the effects will be, even when using synthetic cannabinoids from the same bag."

"People may collapse or “drop”, foam at the mouth, or experience temporary paralysis. The effects are often worse if taken at the same time as alcohol and other drugs, if a person is unwell, or experiencing mental distress."

Users are advised to only use small amounts, ensure that someone sober is with them and place themselves in a safe position before usage, such as sitting down.

High Alert advises users to call 111 if they or someone else shows signs of overdose, such as extreme agitation, no breathing, seizures and/or unconsciousness.

They ask that anyone with knowledge of the drug visit their Report unusual effects page and make an anonymous submission using alert ID N22/0031.