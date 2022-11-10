Covid-19: Queensland brings back mask mandates

Queensland will reintroduce mask mandates as the Australian state braces for its fourth wave of Covid-19.

Face mask (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Over the past week active case numbers have risen by 15% and the number of patients in hospital with the virus has doubled too.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there'd be mandates enforced from tomorrow.

"It means that it is recommended that we should wear a mask in healthcare settings, on public transport and rideshares, indoors where you cannot socially distance and if you are around people who are vulnerable to Covid," she said.

"This applies especially to older members of community and those at risk."

The Covid-19 traffic light system will switch from green to amber from tomorrow on advice from the Chief Health Officer.

It comes as neighbouring state New South Wales also warns residents that the state is entering another wave of infections.