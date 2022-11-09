Rāhui placed on Manukau Harbour as search for boy continues

Source: 1News

A group of local Iwi have placed down a rāhui on water-based activities in parts of the Manukau Harbour.

Five people were onboard, with one confirmed dead and three others rescued.

Five people were onboard, with one confirmed dead and three others rescued.

It comes as police continue searching for a boy, 10, still missing after a boat with five onboard capsized.

The rāhui is will remain in place until November 16, police said.

It extends across the areas of three local Iwi – Ngāti Te Ata, Ngāti Tamaoho and Te Ākitai Waiohua.

One person was found dead while two others made it to shore and were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Police said they will provide more updates as they become available.

