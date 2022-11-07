Search for boy missing after Manukau Harbour capsize to resume tomorrow

A search and rescue operation underway for a boy still missing after a boat with five onboard capsized on the Manukau Harbour last night has been stood down for the day.

One person was found dead while another remains missing after a boat with five people onboard capsized around 7pm yesterday near Clarks Beach.

There are fears for a 10-year-old boy who remains missing.

Sandspit Road School confirmed one of those involved in the tragedy was a student. It was waiting for news.

Two others made it to shore and were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

The search will resume tomorrow morning.

Police say they are actively engaging with the family and their thoughts are with them at this difficult time.