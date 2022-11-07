Search for boy missing after Manukau Harbour capsize to resume tomorrow

Source: 1News

A search and rescue operation underway for a boy still missing after a boat with five onboard capsized on the Manukau Harbour last night has been stood down for the day.

One person was found dead while another remains missing after a boat with five people onboard capsized around 7pm yesterday near Clarks Beach.

There are fears for a 10-year-old boy who remains missing.

Sandspit Road School confirmed one of those involved in the tragedy was a student. It was waiting for news.

Two others made it to shore and were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Read More

The search will resume tomorrow morning.

Police say they are actively engaging with the family and their thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Baby left with brain injury after midwife failed to notice distress

2

Fans left struggling for refunds after Crusty Demons tour cancelled

3

PM won't confirm if fuel tax cut will be extended

4

Brisbane baby born 3 months early with tumour twice her size

5

Fears for child after Manukau Harbour boat capsize

Latest Stories

Trump fans hopeful for former US president's return

Search for boy missing after Manukau Harbour capsize to resume tomorrow

Excitement high in Christchurch amid return of Cup and Show Week

Fans left struggling for refunds after Crusty Demons tour cancelled

Health experts call for wider support for palliative care services

Related Stories

Auckland mayor says double-digit rates rises 'will not happen'

One dead after Wellington crash, trains suspended