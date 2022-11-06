One dead, one missing after boat capsizes in Manukau Harbour

One person has died and one person is missing after a boat with five people onboard capsized in the Manukau Harbour tonight, according to police.

Police and emergency services remain at Clarks Beach. (Source: 1News)

Inspector Jason Homan said police received a report the boat had capsized around 7pm.

Two people made it to shore and were taken to Middlemore Hospital, but three others were still in the water.

The police Eagle helicopter began a search and rescue near the overturned boat.

One person was found alive in the water and a helicopter member entered the sea to provide help.

Coastguard then transported the person to Clarks Beach where an ambulance was waiting to provide medical attention.

They were then taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Shortly afterwards another person was found dead in the water.

Another person is still missing.

According to a report from the Herald, Auckland Airport’s hovercraft and three jet skis are assisting the search effort.

Police and emergency services remain at Clarks Beach.