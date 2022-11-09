Poster boy of Samoa's pride in World Cup league team arrested

Samoan police have been forced to explain why they arrested a teenager who's become the poster boy of the nation's pride for its league team at the World Cup.

It comes as Samoa take on England in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup this weekend, with raucous celebrations already breaking out in Apia and Auckland.

A video of 16-year-old Suliveta went viral. It showed him pushing a trolley with his brother Micheal inside - his cousin Ofa and dog Millie running alongside.

The sheer joy of the video touched the spirit of Samoa and was even used as official promotional material.

But it all ended in disaster when Suliveta was taken from his home by police with an outstanding warrant and imprisoned.

"Us being mothers, our part is to be of comfort for our children," his mother said.

Because of huge public interest, police held a press conference about the case today, saying Suliveta's been in trouble before and was under a curfew.

But after Samoa beat Tonga last weekend, he couldn't contain himself.

"Too many times we are focusing on the things that are not right, and here is a kid that is waving this flag, he is proud to be Samoan. How many Samoans can say that that should be praised," Tula Tagaloa Tusani from ASA Foundation Trust said.

A group of Auckland community leaders moved by Suliveta's circumstances today sent WS$500 (NZ$302) for the family, so they can fill up a supermarket trolley of their own.

They've also launched an appeal to help other families.

"If donations keep coming, why can't we fill up more trolleys to help those in need and struggling families in Samoa, it could be a great gift for Christmas," Samoan community leader Teleai Edwin Puni said.

They're also urging Samoans who intend to hit the streets to celebrate their team this weekend to stay safe.

"To see the spirit of hope and joy, in celebrating the Tour Samoa game, bought their best but also the worst out of people and that's what we are worried about is that you need to be responsible and be safe," Puni said.

For mum Salome, being able to see and hug her son is the best gift of all - even if it's just for a brief moment.