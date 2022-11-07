Incredible scenes as Tonga, Samoa embrace after fierce pre-match challenge

There were incredible scenes before the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final between Tonga and Samoa, with the two teams laying down their traditional pre-match challenges before the players embraced in a show of respect.

The sides met in the middle of the Warrington pitch for Tonga's Sipi Tau and Samoa's Siva Tau.

After they had laid down their challenges, players from both sides embraced in a further show of respect before kick-off.

In a World Cup boil-over, Samoa held off a late Tonga fightback to reach their first semifinal with a 20-18 victory.

