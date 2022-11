One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Whangārei Heads this morning, police said.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

The crash took place near Wharf Road, Parua Bay, and was reported to police at around 9.55am today.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

Meanwhile, Whangārei Heads Rd has been closed between Owhiwa Road heading west and Crisp Road heading east.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for some time, police said.