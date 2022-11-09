Country's biggest A&P show back in full force

Excitement levels were high as farm animals brang in the crowds for the first day of the New Zealand Agricultural Show.

Canterbury A&P Association general manager Tracy Ahern said around 31,000 people went through the gates as of 10.30am today "which was what we'd expected for the whole day so really happy with that result".

There are more than 1800 animals on show, with thousands of ribbons and hundreds of trophies up for grabs too.

The show was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 – the first time since World War II.

Last year, it was restricted to just school groups.

Veteran volunteers are thrilled to have the crowds back.

"Seeing the enjoyment on my patrons' faces when they walk through the gate, you know, the little four year olds touching animals and that type of thing – we haven't seen that for two years," A&P Show committee member Richard Lemon said.

The show also saw the next generation of sheep shearers in the making today, as show favourites like woodchopping returned with a bang.

"Great to have it back. Absolutely. Look at the crowd here, beautiful day. Just great for Canterbury," one attendee said.

With two days still to go, there's plenty of time for people to join in on the fun.