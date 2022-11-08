Rental car companies pause bookings as demand skyrockets

Jacob Johnson
By Jacob Johnson, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

If you're hoping to rent a car, you may be out of luck – some of the country's biggest rental car companies have temporarily suspended bookings as demand skyrockets.

In Auckland, Hertz, Avis and Budget have paused new bookings for this week.

"We're all struggling to supply the level of demand that's increasing as part of the recovery process," the Rental Vehicle Association's Kevin Walker said.

Unused fleets of vehicles were sold off during the height of the pandemic. Before Covid restrictions, there were around 60,000 rental cars in the country. There's now believed to be around 40,000.

"We are part of global supply chain challenges at the moment," Walker said.

"It's not about the lack of desire or commitment to market, it's really about securing the volume that's available."

It's a challenge that will grow as the peak tourist season approaches.

International visitor numbers have been steadily increasing since the borders reopened earlier this year, and are expected to reach around half of pre-Covid levels over the summer. It's feared it may also put the wider tourism sector to the test.

"The biggest challenge across the tourism industry presently is workforce," the Tourism Industry Association's Rebecca Ingram said.

"Having the right people in the right roles in the right place, and that does create some constraints."

Three-quarters of tourism businesses are currently recruiting and service levels could be reduced.

"Book ahead," Ingram said. "If tourism businesses know that you're coming, then they can scale up and get ready for you."

New ZealandTransportTravelTourism

Popular Stories

1

The best parts of the country to view tonight's blood moon

2

Deep cultural significance in blood moon event for Māori

3

Watch: Huge mako shark lands on fishing boat off Coromandel

4

Vandals attack Auckland school in three-night crime wave

5

Why are supermarkets checking ID for zero per cent alcohol sales?

Latest Stories

Rental car companies pause bookings as demand skyrockets

Rural rivers near burnt-out car central to homicide inquiry - police

Watch: Huge mako shark lands on fishing boat off Coromandel

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

95% of NZ girls aged 11 to 17 not exercising enough - report

Related Stories

Government funding on offer to build uniquely Kiwi events

Napier rolls out two-year e-scooter trial

Air NZ launches ambitious zero-emissions aircraft programme

Fresh calls for Govt to grant visa-waivered travel to Pasifika