NZ expat arrested after firearms, grenades found in Thailand home

A New Zealand expat has been arrested after 26 firearms and nearly one dozen grenades were discovered in his home in Thailand.

Handcuffs (file picture).

Gareth Alan Davies was arrested at a property in Soi Bae Hua in Phuket's Kathu district yesterday morning (last night NZT), The Phuket Express reports.

Local police said 19 handguns, seven rifles, 11 grenades and ammunition were seized from the home following his arrest.

An AK and M16 were among the rifles taken from the home.

The 63-year-old had lived in the country for more than 20 years, and had not raised the attention of authorities prior to his arrest, local immigration officials said.

Davies has been charged with illegal possession of the weapons and ammunition.

