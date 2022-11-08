All Blacks: Foster likely to ring the changes for Scotland Test

Just as the All Blacks edge closer to their holy grail of consistency this year, Ian Foster and his selectors are about change things up again for Scotland, with Jordie Barrett, outstanding again at second-five in the big win over Wales, a possibility at fullback for the Test at Murrayfield.

Jordie Barrett beats Wales wing Rio Dyer to the tryline during the All Blacks' big win in Cardiff. (Source: Photosport)

Foster hinted at changes a day after his team’s impressive 55-23 victory in Cardiff, with Barrett likely to move to allow David Havili, who returned from concussion via the reserves bench in Tokyo and the Principality Stadium, to start at second-five.

Centre Anton Lienert-Brown is also due for a start after a similar return from a major shoulder injury, and it could be that Foster goes all out and gives first-five Richie Mo’unga a rest in favour of Beauden Barrett.

The Barrett brothers didn’t play in the disappointing win over Japan due to a family bereavement, and, given Aaron Smith has played in the last two Tests and TJ Perenara has been recalled from the All Blacks XV, Foster could make a change at halfback, too.

The changes will reflect Foster’s desire to give match-time to those who have been a little under-employed recently and to build combinations ahead of next year’s World Cup, however, another below-par performance against Scotland before the crunch Test against England at Twickenham a week later will raise questions about whether such changes are necessary or even wise.

Jordie Barrett was again hugely influential in his second start at second-five against Wales, scoring two tries and offering an increasingly demanding voice outside Mo’unga.

With Smith, outstanding in his 113th Test last weekend, and Jordie appearing a likely long-term option in the No.12 jersey, Foster’s backline looks increasingly settled, although wings Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece struggled to get into the game against Wales.

Ardie Savea pictured in a now typical image against Wales - carrying the ball with utter commitment. (Source: Photosport)

Given the All Blacks' struggles against Ireland – in a remarkable admission after the Test in Cardiff, Foster revealed his men weren’t physically or mentally ready for that series – and Argentina this year, nothing should be taken for granted this week ahead of the Test against Scotland, who have never beaten New Zealand.

“We took some pretty tough lessons early on,” Foster said of the season so far. “We weren’t ready physically or mentally after Super Rugby for that Irish series, and we were well beaten. That’s been pretty well documented.”

The reasons why weren’t entered into, but one of the most nagging is that Foster and his previous assistants Brad Mooar and John Plumtree didn’t or couldn’t adequately prepare them.

Mooar and Plumtree were sacked after the 2-1 series defeat, with new forwards coach Jason Ryan making immediate improvements.

There is no doubt that the All Blacks were vastly improved up front against Wales and that it was a comprehensive victory, but the Welsh were relatively poor defensively – flanker Dalton Papali’i’s break through two would-be tacklers for Codie Taylor’s first try was early evidence of that – and the Scots, who beat Fiji 28-12 at Murrayfield last weekend, may present a stiffer challenge.

Happily for the All Blacks, two things remain consistent: the continued good form of loose forward Ardie Savea, who scored a try and assisted in five of the others (the All Blacks scored eight in total) and the impact provided by reserve hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, who scored one himself after the final siren.

The hopes of All Blacks' supporters regarding the looming World Cup may have improved slightly after the pack’s performance at the weekend but both men will be imperative if their side is to mount a concerted challenge in France.