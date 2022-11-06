Smith turns back the clock for ABs in big win over Wales

If the sight of Aaron Smith, now the most capped All Black back, going over for two second-half tries in his team’s 55-23 victory over Wales in Cardiff this morning was a throwback to days past, so was this win in general: it was comprehensive and very nearly complete.

Aaron Smith runs in for his first try against Wales in Cardiff. (Source: Photosport)

Smith’s double in his 113th Test as he celebrated overtaking Dan Carter’s record, was particularly notable, as was a double for second-five Jordie Barrett – excellent again in the No.12 jersey – and hooker Codie Taylor in the first half.

“I’m a bit shocked to be honest,” Smith said afterwards. “After last week’s performance there was a lot of edge in the house. You could see the boys really wanted it.”

The All Blacks have gone away from routine victories this season. They’ve made records for all the wrong reasons under Ian Foster in 2022 but this really was as routine as it gets against a nation who haven't beaten them since 1953.

It was an excellent response from Foster’s men to their flat performance against Japan last weekend, albeit by a very different and stronger line-up.

Under the roof at the Principality Stadium, they were too fast and too strong. They were also too skilful and too ambitious for a Wales team that did well to stay in the game in the first half once the All Blacks went out to a 17-0 lead.

For Foster, the only quibbles could be that Wales came back to narrow the gap 17-10 and get back to 29-23 after his side led 29-16 early in the second half.

It was their lack of discipline that allowed the Welsh back but the home side never seriously threatened to break 69 years of history and it may have been a sobering reality check for Scotland, the All Blacks’ opponents next week.

Ardie Savea, who hasn’t played a game in five weeks, was a standout as usual, with No.10 Richie Mo’unga increasingly influential and Barrett impressive outside him with his vision and power.

The pair combined for an excellent first-half try after Taylor’s early double and Mo’unga’s covering tackle on rival fullback Gareth Anscombe late in the match was outstanding.

Replacement halfback Brad Weber was accurate, with hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho again adding impact off the bench in the final quarter as the All Blacks got away from Wales.

It was the work of the All Blacks’ pack which caught the eye early.

Taylor looked sharp and the loose forward trio of Savea, Dalton Papali’i and Shannon Frizell was robust in the absence of injured skipper Sam Cane.

Ardie Savea wrestles the ball down for his second-half try for the All Blacks in Cardiff. (Source: Photosport)

Savea’s defensive turnover and Papali’i’s break put the All Blacks on to the front foot with Taylor applying the finishing touch and Savea was again heavily involved in Taylor’s second try.

The All Blacks were relatively accurate in the slippery conditions under the roof and at that point – 20 minutes in – they were the far more disciplined side, with Wales conceding five penalties to nil.

At 17-0 up, however, the momentum shifted. The All Blacks were beaten at a couple of breakdowns and an attacking lineout allowed Wales their first opportunity which they took with class, left wing Rio Dyer scoring from a beautifully created backline move to go over for a try untouched on his Test debut.

An Anscombe penalty narrowed the gap to 17-10 before the All Blacks hit back with a Jordie Barrett try – the second-five climbing above Dyer to claim Mo’unga’s cross kick.

Smith poured on the pressure with nifty footwork from an attacking ruck before skipper Justin Tipuric capitalised on a loose ball to score for Wales and narrow the gap to 29-23.

It was here that the All Blacks pulled away. Smith scored his second try with more help from Savea, who assisted in five tries, and the No.8 was over himself after sustained All Black pressure on Wales’ line.

Powerful replacement hooker Taukei’aho added to their tally in the final seconds - an exclamation point try for the All Blacks as they began their Northern tour proper with a statement of intent and no little class.

All Blacks 55 (Codie Taylor 2, Aaron Smith 2, Jordie Barrett 2, Ardie Savea, Samisoni Taukei’aho tries; Richie Mo’unga pen, 4 cons, Beauden Barrett 2 cons)

Wales 23 (Rio Dyer, Justin Tipuric tries; Gareth Anscombe 2 cons, 3 pens)

Halftime: 22-13