Actress Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Source: AAP

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has announced the birth of her daughter Royce Lillian.

Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl. (Source: Instagram/ Rebel Wilson).

Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl. (Source: Instagram/ Rebel Wilson).

Wilson, known for films Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, said her baby girl was born this past week via a "gorgeous" surrogate.

Wilson told her followers on Instagram: "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

Read More

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable.

"I am learning quickly... much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

Rebel Wilson with her partner Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson with her partner Ramona Agruma (Source: Supplied)

Wilson revealed in June she was in a relationship with Los Angeles-based fashion and jewellery designer Ramona Agruma.

At the time, the Isn't It Romantic star wrote on Instagram: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

In September, Wilson spoke candidly about being offered more serious acting roles since she lost a considerable amount of weight.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: "I kind of feel like transitioning into different kinds of roles and into more dramatic roles and it's really awesome. Of course I'll still be doing comedies as well.

"But I think it will kind of change the roles that people see me being cast in."

EntertainmentAustraliaNorth America

Popular Stories

1

The best parts of the country to view tonight's blood moon

2

Krill oil turns part of Lake Taupō red after truck crash

3

Waterways to be searched in Canterbury homicide investigation

4

Why are supermarkets checking ID for zero per cent alcohol sales?

5

PM asks banks to reassess record profit-making

Latest Stories

95% of NZ girls aged 11 to 17 not exercising enough - report

Eight injured, two critically in Waikato crash

Actress Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Earth on 'a highway to climate hell', UN boss tells world leaders

Krill oil turns part of Lake Taupō red after truck crash

Related Stories

Selena Gomez opens up on mental health struggles

Kanye West's former employee claims rapper 'praised Hitler'

Tom Brady wanted to avoid Gisele Bundchen divorce for their kids

Heidi Klum reveals how giant worm Halloween costume was made