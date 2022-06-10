Rebel Wilson comes out, reveals new girlfriend

Rebel Wilson has come out, and revealed she's in a relationship with Ramona Agruma, a fashion and jewellery designer.

Rebel Wilson with her partner Ramona Agruma (Source: Supplied)

Wilson, 42, had previously said she was happy in a new relationship without naming her partner.

However in a post on Instagram, she revealed all.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove."

Wilson had previously spoken to the U Up? podcast about the relationship, without giving details.

"It was a friend set-up," she said. "He'd known both of us for, at least, five years each and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.' And then we did!"

She previously dated Jacob Busch.