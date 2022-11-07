Teen's shot at writing family name into harness racing history

The Dalgetys are one of the most well-established harness racing families in New Zealand and tomorrow they've got a shot at writing their name into harness racing history.

Carter, a third-generation Dalgety, will drive Kentuckiana Lodge's stable star Krug in the New Zealand Trotting Cup - an opportunity he "jumped at" straight away.

"It's one where you'd be silly not to take and if they're trusting me to do it, I'm gonna give it my best shot," he said.

At 19 years old, Carter will be the youngest equal reinsman, alongside his uncle, Anthony Butt.

Carter will have four starts in the build-up to the big race as well as an university accountancy exam, not that it seems to fase him.

"It'll be a good thing to put my mind out of the horses for a couple of hours," he said.

He's currently studying commerce and supply chain management and global business at Lincoln University – roughly a 30-minute trip away from the racetrack. Carter has just one hour before his first race to hustle to Addington Raceway.

But it's important to the teenager, who also has his own clothing line, Fuego.

One of his collections happens to be inspired by sports' 'greatest of all time' (GOAT).

His father, Cran, has been using some of the clothing items as examples for Carter ahead of the cup.

"Mike Tyson was 19 when he won the first World Boxing Championship, and John Kirwan was 19 when he debuted for the All Blacks. It can be done," Cran said.

With a long and storied history with the sport, Carter said he's received a wealth of advice in the lead-up to the showpiece event.

"A couple of people have said to me, 'When you're out there, just before the start, you'll get ice in your veins and you've just got to handle that the best way possible,'" he said.

Luckily for Carter, harness racing is in his blood.