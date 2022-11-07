Pharmac widens access to pneumococcal vaccine PCV13 for children

All young children will now have access to the pneumococcal vaccine PCV13 as part of the childhood immunisation programme, Pharmac has announced.

A child receiving a vaccination (file image). (Source: 1News)

The vaccine is used to protect people from pneumococcal disease, caused by the bacteria streptococcus pneumoniae.

Pneumococcal disease can cause infections such as sinusitis and ear infections. It can also cause more life-threatening infections such as pneumonia, septicaemia or meningitis.

Currently the 13-strain version of the vaccine - PCV13 - is only funded for high-risk cases, with the immunisation programme receiving funding for the 10-strain PCV10.

The change comes after the number of vaccine-preventable cases of pneumococcal disease saw a sharp rise in 2022 compared to previous years.

According to ESR, 2022 saw 22.4 cases per 100,000 children, a significant uptake compared to 4.1 in 2020.

"After reviewing the changing epidemiology of the pneumococcal disease, our clinical advisors recommended we widen access to PCV13 vaccine," Pharmac's chief medical officer Dr David Hughes said.

"We are glad that we've been able to respond to the emerging evidence to address the changing health need."

It means all babies will be able to receive three doses of the vaccine, and infants who have received doses of PCV10 can complete the course with PCV13.

Hughes said Pharmac would work with Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand to implement the change and support Māori and Pacific children at risk of the disease.

"Consultation responses asked us to do more to improve health outcomes in this space, so we are seeking further advice from our clinical advisors about catch-up doses for older children and whether the high-risk programme should also include Māori and Pacific, children.

"When the clinical advice is finalised, we will consider any new recommended options for future funding as soon as we can," Hughes said.

Pharmac said the Ministry of Health will update the Immunisation Handbook to reflect the changes.

The widened access to the vaccine will start on December 1 this year.