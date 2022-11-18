The Rock throws support behind World Cup finalists Samoa

Source: 1News

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has thrown his support behind the Samoan rugby league team as they aim to make history against Australia on Sunday morning.

Toa Samoa are in the final of the Rugby League World Cup for the first time, having overcome England in the semifinals.

It's led to an outpouring of support for the side, including from Johnson, whose mother is Samoan.

He released a video showing his appreciation for the side.

"I am delivering this message with boundless love, and boundless reverence and respect... and boundless pride," Johnson said. "For my boys, my usos, the Toa Samoa rugby team are going to the men's final of the Rugby League World Cup.

"This is a big deal - they are making history in the world of sports, the world of rugby... this is the first time our island, our country, our culture of Samoa has ever gone to the finals for any sport.

"They are making history and I could not be more proud of them."

