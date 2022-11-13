'We carry Samoa in our hearts' - Thousands celebrate RLWC win

You'd have been forgiven for thinking you had been transported to the Samoan capital of Apia overnight.

Māngere's town centre was awash with red and blue flags, music, dancing and whooping and hollering.

Thousands turned out late on Saturday night, and then again as the sun rose, to celebrate Samoa's historic win in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

From toddlers waving flags, to the elderly swaying to music in their mobility scooters, people from across the community came together to join the party.

By just one point in extra time, the victory over England means the Samoans have become the only Pacific Island nation to make the final.

They will play Australia next week.

Fans celebrate Samoa's semi-final victory over England at the Mangere Town Centre. (Source: 1News)

For those who made it to the celebrations in Māngere and Ōtara, the victory was all the sweeter as earlier in the tournament England thrashed Samoa by more than 50 points.

"We don't need to be in Samoa to be celebrating our people," one woman told 1News. "Wherever we go; South Auckland, West Auckland, Australia, Sydney, Brisbane, America - we carry our country in our hearts."

Another young man said it was a victory for the region: "For all PIs (Pacific Islanders)," he said. "Not just Samoa. We're making it for all Polynesian people."

The party started in South Auckland late on Saturday night, several hours before kick-off. Traffic had to be diverted away from the area, and although 1News filmed one man being detained, police later said no one was arrested.

Police did urge people not to take risks while celebrating, saying some had been seen riding in cars unsafely and waving large flags while driving.