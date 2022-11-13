Watch: Fans light up South Auckland to celebrate Samoa's RLWC win

Source: 1News

A sea of red and blue emerged in South Auckland as fans descended on Mangere and Otara Town Centres to celebrate Samoa's historic 27-26 victory over England in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

You could hear them before you saw them. A festival atmosphere as fans lit fireworks, tooted their horns and danced the night away at the Mangere and Otara Town Centres in Auckland.

The victory sees Samoa make their first ever Rugby League World Cup final, which they will play against Australia next Sunday.

Fans were out even before the match kicked off and continue to be out in numbers to show support for their team.

Fans celebrate Samoa's semi-final victory over England at the Mangere Town Centre.
Fans celebrate Samoa's semi-final victory over England at the Mangere Town Centre.
Fans celebrate Samoa's semi-final victory over England at the Mangere Town Centre.
Fans celebrate Samoa's semi-final victory over England at the Mangere Town Centre.
Fans celebrate Samoa's semi-final victory over England at the Mangere Town Centre.
Fans celebrate Samoa's semi-final victory over England at the Mangere Town Centre. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were present to monitor "traffic gridlock and the high number of people in the area."

At around 10pm on Saturday night, there were chaotic scenes as Police tried to contain the large gathering.

Road blocks were put in place to divert traffic away from the Mangere Town Centre.

In a statement this morning police said they want to remind revellers to be respectful while partying.

"English tears are the only ones we need today."

Police added they've had reports of people celebrating "in ways that creates a risk to them and others, such as riding in an unsafe manner and waving large flags while driving."

"Save the heartbreak for Shaun Wane and his side, and make sure your partying doesn’t put yourself or others in harm’s way."

LeaguePacific IslandsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

'Lets gone Black Ferns!' - Sporting world, NZ react to RWC glory

2

RWC final: The bond (and seven-hour car trips) that made Renee Holmes

3

Samoa stun England to book RLWC final spot

4

Super coach Smith: 'My pride in Black Ferns and phenomenal skipper'

5

'Legends' Ardern on Black Fern World Cup victory

Latest Stories

Shaw on $20m climate payout: NZ has 'duty to support' Pacific

Man missing from Hokitika rescued from remote back country hut

'Legends' Ardern on Black Fern World Cup victory

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Italy makes rugby history by beating Wallabies for first time

Related Stories

Samoa's Junior Paulo risks missing World Cup semi through suspension

Incredible scenes as Tonga, Samoa embrace after fierce pre-match challenge

Samoa overcome Tonga to book RLWC semi-final spot

Tonga scores 16 tries in Cook Islands thrashing