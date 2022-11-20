Photos: Toa Samoa fans light up South Auckland despite loss

Australia claimed a third-straight Rugby League World Cup title in Manchester this morning, beating Toa Samoa 30-10, but that didn't stop Samoa fans from coming out onto Auckland's streets in force and celebrating.

Roughly 3000 people watched the game in Otara's Samoa fanzone. Samoa fans in Auckland's Otara this morning. (Source: 1News)

Long after the final whistle, music blasted and flags waved as supporters enjoyed the occasion.

Even heavyweight boxing champ Joseph Parker was out throwing his support behind the team.

"Even though we didn't get the result that we wanted, everyone has come to support the boys, it's not only the sons of Samoa (they're) the sons of the Pacific," he told 1News.

"And we're having a great time celebrating their history, they've made history.

"Onwards and upwards ... the boys deserve a rest and deserve to celebrate this moment with their families and then come back stronger."

He said the environment was "beautiful" and that he was grateful to be there.

It comes after days of anticipation, with flags waving all across Auckland long before kickoff.

Police said they had no issues to report.