Hundreds more seats to be made available for RWC final

After almost a complete sell-out a week out from the final of the Women's Rugby World Cup, organisers are hoping to free up hundreds more seats for the clash between England and the Black Ferns.

It follows a surge of ticket sales after Saturday's semi-final between the Black Ferns and France.

"I know that in the first 2 hours after the game, we sold 8000," says Dame Julie Christie, from the tournament's organising committee.

After hosting more than 34,000 fans for the tournament's opening match, it means Eden Park is now on track to host the biggest crowd in the history of women's rugby.

"Whatever way, obviously we're going to break the record again," says Christie. "So there's so much to be proud of."

Black Ferns celebrate Stacey Fluhler's try

Black Ferns celebrate Stacey Fluhler's try (Source: Photosport)

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner says seats previously allocated for entertainment, players, and officials will be freed up.

"Immediately after the game we started talking about ensuring that we could maximise the attendance and make the fortress, Eden Park, full with Black Ferns supporters," says Sautner.

It's hoped just over 40,000 fans will attend next weekend's final.

