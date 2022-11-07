Fans left struggling for refunds after Crusty Demons tour cancelled

The leader of an international motocross group and an event promoter are blaming each other for the failure of a New Zealand tour, which has left dozens of fans out of pocket.

The Crusty Demons were supposed to take to the stage in Auckland, Masterton and Christchurch this October and November, but the shows were cancelled at the last minute.

It follows three years of postponements, leaving customers who were already fed up by the shifting dates, frustrated and wanting their money back.

Fair Go has heard from more than 50 viewers who are out of pocket and wanting answers.

Some purchased their tickets as early as 2019 for the shows that were originally scheduled to take place in early 2020.

It was during 2019 that problems emerged with The Crusty Demons' tour in Australia. Hundreds of Aussie fans say they walked out on a Sydney show because it was so "badly organised".

The event promoter, Complete Events Group (CEG), ended up going bust, owing more than $1 million to ticketholders.

The same director of CEG, Matt Mahoney, was also running another company here in New Zealand, which was promoting the New Zealand shows in 2019.

At the time, Fair Go warned consumers to think carefully about buying a ticket to the New Zealand shows.

Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns were blamed for disrupting the New Zealand tour's schedule.

But just weeks ago, The Crusty Demons posted an assurance on Facebook that the shows were going ahead.

Fair Go contacted the founder of The Crusty Demons, Jon Freeman, for answers.

He told the programme the Crusty ownership chose to cut ties with Mahoney after finding issues with the event contract. Crusty Demons took on a new promoter but say they didn't have the necessary details to save the tour.

"To run a show, you have to put athletes on planes, right? And you got to get hotels. (And) a setup with ramps - but we didn't know anything," Freeman said.

But Mahoney has pointed the finger back at the Crusty Demons ownership, arguing the shows were fully organised but his company was dropped anyway.

"I clearly wrote back requesting a handover including all ticketing information to assist and make sure the shows could continue. I never received a response to that email.

"So, them stating I was unwilling to provide ticketing data is factually incorrect", he explained.

"We have had no communication with them and are now stuck with the mess left behind after their decision and complete disregard of their fans."

Fair Go knows of at least four companies' ticket agents that sold Crusty Demons tickets. Three of them told the programme they can't refund customers because they don't have their money.

Instead, they say funds were deposited straight into the promoter's bank account.

But Mahoney told us it is normal practice for the company to hold the merchant account for these events - and that he uses "multiple ticketing agents to maximise exposure for the events".

Mahoney said ticketholders can expect to wait less than 45 days to be fully refunded.

Freeman said that's all the Crusty Demons want.

"We just want people happy and get their money back and another time we will come back and we can make some good shows in New Zealand."

For any ticketholders who do not receive a refund as promised, they can take things further by going to the Disputes Tribunal.

They can also lay a complaint with the Commerce Commission, which is aware of the issues with the shows.

And as for anyone who bought tickets through Fever, the ticketing agency told Fair Go it believes all customers have been refunded.