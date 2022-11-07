Excitement high in Christchurch amid return of Cup and Show Week

By Katie Stevenson, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Excitement levels are high in Christchurch as the city’s annual Cup and Show Week returns after two years of Covid disruptions.

Workers were out in full swing today carrying out final preparations ahead of Cup Day tomorrow.

“It’s exciting. Everyone’s buzzing, you can feel the excitement,” says Addington Raceway's Darrin Williams.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend.

The public was unable to attend last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, so this year people are wanting to look their best.

Milliner Suzi Copeland has been run off her feet.

“I was not prepared for it to be so busy. People have made such an effort this year,” she said.

Accommodation providers say they’re busier than they were during Cup and Show Week before the Covid-19 restrictions.

The returning events are also bringing a boost to the local economy.

“We’re expecting over 120,000 people across the long week and that’s looking around $4.5 million in visitor spend," Christchurch NZ's Steven Backe-Hansen said.

The agricultural show is back to normal too, with free entry for children under 18 this year.

It’s the start of a big week for the region.

