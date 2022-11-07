Covid-19: 41 deaths, 20,802 cases reported in last week

There have been 20,802 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand in the last week, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers cover the week from Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 6.

As at midnight yesterday, there were 322 people in hospital with the virus.

Eight people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit, as at midnight yesterday.

Forty-one more people with the virus have died.

Of the 41 people who have died, one was aged in their 40s, one was in their 50s, three were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and 14 were aged over 90.

Nineteen were men and 22 were women.

Six were from the Auckland region, five were from the Wellington region, four each were from Waikato, Hawke's Bay and the Southern District, three each were from Bay of Plenty, the Lakes District, the MidCentral District, Canterbury and South Canterbury, and one each were from Northland, Taranaki and the West Coast.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is now 2119.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (817), Auckland (6794), Waikato (1602), Bay of Plenty (641), Lakes (303), Hawke's Bay (470), MidCentral (1126), Whanganui (216), Taranaki (393), Tairāwhiti (246), Wairarapa (193), Capital and Coast (1991), Hutt Valley (840), Nelson Marlborough (627), Canterbury (2433), West Coast (218), South Canterbury (282) and Southern (1575).

The location of 35 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 2967. The seven-day rolling average of uploaded RAT results is 5446.