Overdose deaths up 54% in last five years - Drug Foundation

Deaths caused by drug overdoses increased by 54 per cent between 2017 and 2021, according to a new report by the NZ Drug Foundation.

The report shows that 171 people died from overdoses in 2021, a significant increase from 111 in 2017.

According to the report, the increase is driven by the growing number of deaths caused by opioids, alcohol and benzodiazepines.

The report also shows that drug mixing was a significant cause of death, with 42 per cent of overdose deaths during the last five years involving five or more drugs.

Over-the-counter prescription medication was also a significant player in overdose deaths, with one medicine listed in the report being present in 77 per cent of cases.

Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said that these numbers are incredibly concerning and that public policy has neglected the issue leading to preventable deaths.

“Every overdose death is tragic and has a huge impact on whānau and communities. The fact we’ve seen overdoses increase over the last five years is simply unacceptable,” she said.

“There is so much we could and should be doing to prevent these deaths. The increasing numbers of people dying from an overdose should be ringing alarm bells for policymakers.”

The report also shows that Māori are disproportionately affected by overdoses being three times more likely to die from one than Pākehā.

Drug law reform

Helm is calling for fundamental reform to our drug laws and says that a health-based approach is a key to driving down overdoses.

While she acknowledges these changes will likely take a while, she has suggested some short-term solutions that could quickly come into effect now.

These changes include more funding for naloxone, a type of overdose medication and the trial of an overdose prevention centre where drug users can practice while being medically supervised while receiving harm reduction treatment and support services.

“The data shows opioids featured in almost half of the overdose fatalities over the past five years, and deaths are increasing,” Helm said.

“Naloxone is an incredibly effective medicine that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. We want it in the hands of as many people as possible. The Drug Foundation has been trying to get New Zealand better prepared for a widespread opioid crisis like we’re seeing in other parts of the world.”

The proposal of a drug prevention centre trial has also been backed by Auckland central MP Chlöe Swarbrick and the Green Party, who say it will reduce harm caused by drug addiction and make the inner-city safer.

“When I stood to represent my community of Auckland Central, I did so committing to confront the hard, complicated realities of the problems that present themselves in our neighbourhoods - many of which don’t originate in our neighbourhoods," she said earlier this year.

"That means implementing practical and thoroughly researched solutions like this Overdose Prevention Centre."

Helm said the Drug Foundation working to acquire injectable naloxone and the nasal spray version Nyxoid.

Restrictions surrounding injectable naloxone have also relaxed following an application from the Drug Foundation.

“According to our legal advice, the changes mean organisations like ours will now be able to distribute injectable naloxone, so we are taking steps to procure some,” says Helm.

“This week, we have also submitted a funding application to Pharmac for the nasal spray form of naloxone, Nyxoid, which is easier to use and therefore preferred by people who use drugs, their loved ones and first responders like the police.”

“Currently, Nyxoid costs $92 for a box of two. We decided to take matters into our own hands because we could not continue to wait to get this out there.”

The Drug Foundation hopes these changes will help to lower the number of people suffering from overdoses and reduce harm among vulnerable communities, especially those experiencing homelessness.