Police seek public's help locating weapon in Lower Hutt death

Police are appealing for the public's help locating a knife or sharp object, as well as a vehicle of interest, following the death of a man in Lower Hutt last month.

A black-coloured vehicle sought by police.

Craig McKelvie, 52, was found at a home on Mason Ave on Friday, October 14, with serious injuries.

He died of his injuries in hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd has now asked residents in the Moera area to assist police by checking their yards for a knife "or sharp article" which looks out of place.

Police are also seeking to identify a black-coloured vehicle of interest, likely a station wagon or SUV, which was in the Moera area at the time McKelvie was on Mason Street, Todd said.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

