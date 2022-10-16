Man who died after serious assault in Lower Hutt named

A man who died following an assault in Lower Hutt on Friday night can now be named.

He was Craig McKelvie, 52, of Wellington, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said today in a statement.

McKelvie was found seriously injured at a home on Mason Ave, in Moera, around 10pm on October 14.

Emergency services were called to the scene, however McKelvie died from his injuries in hospital.

Police are now urging anyone with information to come forward.

"Police believe friends or associates of Mr McKelvie may hold information that could help us in this investigation and we would like to hear from anyone who spoke with him in the days before his death," Todd said.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police via 105, quoting file number 221015/8888, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.