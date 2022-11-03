Huge 200ha blaze at Canterbury's Pegasus Beach still burning

A huge 200-hectare fire north of Christchurch is still burning despite the best efforts of Fire and Emergency New Zealand to put out the blaze overnight.

Around 130 people were evacuated as a massive fire at Pegasus Beach, north of Christchurch, quickly moved south.

Fire and Emegency New Zealand said the Woodend Beach Holiday Park was evacuated as a precaution, with its approximately 130 residents being helped to move by Waimakariri Civil Defence and police to the Woodend Community Centre.

FENZ assistant commander Colin Russell said the holiday park was in the "direct path of the fire".

In a press conference this morning, Russell said around 70 firefighters had battled the blaze overnight, that had spread across a 5km and 200ha area.

Russell said the main objective was to protect the holiday park and its residents, a task he said had been successful.

Firefighters are battling a huge vegetation fire at Pegasus Beach, north of Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

"We've also managed to save any property damage, we have no reports of property damage at this stage, so that part of the operation has been successful.

"The operation will continue today, with seven fire crews supported by tankers and five helicopters flying into the guts of the fire and make some impact on the fire today."

Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon acknowledged the efforts of the fire crews and those who had helped evacuate the holiday park.

"I've been talking to some of [the evacuees] this morning and they're in good heart and looking forward to a further briefing later."

Firefighters carried out structure protection at the camping ground overnight and tackled spot fires. Heavy machinery was also used to create a firebreak on Pipeline Rd, which runs off Ferry Rd and the Pines Beach end.

"To the best of our knowledge we have not lost any homes or property but it’s hard to get a complete picture during the night. We will be making an aerial reconnaissance at first light and we will get a better idea of the extent of the fire then," Russell said.

Many residents in Woodend Beach also self-evacuated overnight, with some having to transport horses out of the area.

Horses being evacuated from Woodend Beach as a raging fire threatens the community. (Source: 1News)

Many in the community helped to round up and evacuate 53 horses from one property, a task that Diamond Racing's Aimee Edmonds said was not easy.

"They were all in individual paddocks, so it was going out, getting them into the barn and finding enough floats for them to get carted away. It's been a big job and a lot of people have come in to help so that's been great," she told 1News.

Edmonds said as soon as there was word of the fire threatening the horses, people rang offering to help evacuate them.

Woodend Beach residents began to evacuate late on Wednesday as the fire threatened their community. (Source: 1News)

"It's been pretty hectic, everyone's been doing their best to get them off the property. It's been crazy but things are starting to settle down now."

The horses were being transported to a range of properties in the wider area away from the smoke and flames.