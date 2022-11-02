Police seek witnesses after fatal car, bus crash near Hamilton

Source: 1News

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash between a car and a bus on SH39 in Ngāhinapōuri, near Hamilton, yesterday.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said they were called to the crash involving a Go Bus school bus and a black Subaru Impreza Sports hatch about 7.35am on Tuesday.

The driver of the Subaru died at the scene and the driver of the bus received moderate injuries.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash or witnessed either vehicle driving between 7.20am and 7.45am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoAccidents

