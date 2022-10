One person has died following a crash between a car and a bus on State Highway 39 in Ngāhinapōuri, near Hamilton today.

Police said they were called to the accident at 7.37am and the driver of the car died at the scene.

The driver of the bus has "moderate" injuries. There are no other injuries reported.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.