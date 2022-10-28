Man's body found in Whangārei house, homicide probe launched

Source: 1News

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a man was discovered inside a Whangārei house yesterday afternoon.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, Whangārei Criminal Investigation Branch, said officers were called to a house in Onerahi about 3pm.

She said the man's body was found at the address and "inquiries to date have indicated this is a homicide investigation".

Doell said investigators weren't in a position to provide further details about the man's identity at this stage, but would look to do so "in due course".

"Our inquiries are ongoing and we are determined to hold the person, or persons, responsible to account," she said.

She said residents in the area should expect to see a continued police presence over the next few days. This includes cordons around the house, where a scene examination is continuing today.

Doell said a post mortem and formal identification will also be carried out "in due course".

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

