One dead, seven seriously injured in Napier crash

One person is dead and seven others are seriously injured after a crash in Napier last night.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services responded to the scene on Shakespeare Road about 11.50pm.

A Hawkes Bay Hospital spokesperson confirmed this afternoon an additional two patients were admitted following the crash.

Of the seven in hospital, three are in a critical condition and the other four are in a serious but stable condition, the spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the patients in critical condition have been transferred to Wellington and Christchurch.

All of the patients are in their 20s, the spokesperson said.

Police initially reported there were five people seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash.

The Serious Crash Unit were in attendance, and part of the road was closed while a scene examination was carried out.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said three crews responded to a report of a person trapped as a result of the crash.