Watch: Luxon flips burgers at Christchurch McDonald's he worked at

Source: 1News

National leader Christopher Luxon returned to his old stomping ground today, flipping burgers and running the drive-thru at a Christchurch McDonald's he worked at.

The Opposition leader served customers, worked the soft-serve ice cream machine, ran the drive-thru and constructed burgers at the Merivale restaurant.

He did it all in the red Macca's uniform, a different look from what he wore decades ago.

Luxon worked at the restaurant during the late 80s and has credited the restaurant as a place where he learnt a good work ethic.

“It's pretty funny aye," said one customer waiting for his Big Mac. "I hope he remembers how to make it."

Watch Luxon in action in the video above.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyPoliticsFood and Drink

