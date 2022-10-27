Watch: Luxon flips burgers at Christchurch McDonald's he worked at

National leader Christopher Luxon returned to his old stomping ground today, flipping burgers and running the drive-thru at a Christchurch McDonald's he worked at.

The Opposition leader served customers, worked the soft-serve ice cream machine, ran the drive-thru and constructed burgers at the Merivale restaurant.

He did it all in the red Macca's uniform, a different look from what he wore decades ago.

Luxon worked at the restaurant during the late 80s and has credited the restaurant as a place where he learnt a good work ethic.

“It's pretty funny aye," said one customer waiting for his Big Mac. "I hope he remembers how to make it."

