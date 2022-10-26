Information sought on tourist found dead near Queenstown

Source: 1News

Police are asking for help from the public tracing the movements of a tourist who died over Labour Weekend.

Wai Ming Lai died in Sawpit Gully over the weekend.

Officers discovered the body of 51-year-old Wai Ming Lai on Saturday while responding to reports of a sudden death incident in Sawpit Gully.

Lai arrived in July after travelling from Hong Kong, but Queenstown police say little is known about the man or his time spent in New Zealand.

Police believe he was staying in the Queenstown area but haven't determined the exact accommodation.

Investigators say they have yet to identify his next of kin to advise them of his death.

Police said that, although they are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death, their top priority now is returning Lai to his family.

Police ask anyone who met Lai, accommodated him, or knows any information about him to come forward.

To contact police phone 105, and quoting file 221022/7761.

