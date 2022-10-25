Police searching for missing kayaker on Lake Rotorua

A search is underway on Lake Rotorua for a missing kayaker.

Kayak file image. (Source: istock.com)

The missing man set out in a black and yellow inflatable kayak but was reported overdue yesterday afternoon, police say.

He was wearing a dark green jacket.

Search and rescue teams from the Coastguard, police and LandSAR began their operation yesterday, searching both the lake and Mokoia Island. The man was believed to be in that area.

"A helicopter also conducted an aerial sweep of the northern end of the lake," a police spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately no sign of the kayaker was found yesterday, and the search has resumed this morning."

Further searches of the shoreline by the Coastguard are also planned.

Anyone who may have seen the man or his kayak "likely at the northern end of the lake, yesterday afternoon" is asked to contact the police on 105.