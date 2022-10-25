Police acknowledge 'pain' family of missing Marokopa children face

Police today acknowledged the pain the family of three missing Marokopa children and their father are facing as the search for them enters its 10th month.

Tom Phillips is on the run with his three children. (Source: 1News)

Tom Phillips first went missing with his children on the weekend of the 11th and 12th of September 2021 and returned with them on September 30 to his parents’ family home in Marokopa, but disappeared again on December 9.

Maverick, the sibling of Jayda, 9 and Ember, 6 is about to turn 8 next month. His half-sister, Jubilee Dawson told 1News yesterday “the kids have already missed out on a year of education, social development and seeing our family”.

Area Commander Will Loughrin said in a statement to 1News today that police are continuing to receive information on their potential whereabouts and every piece of information is assessed and followed up.

“We work closely with the family of Tom, Jayda, Maverick and Ember Phillips who are desperate to locate them.

“We know with each day that passes how painful this is for them and we are doing what we can to support them at this difficult time,” Loughrin said.

“Police continue to utilise different available resources and investigative tools as part of the ongoing enquiry.”

While the maternal family have launched a Givealittle page to help raise $10,000 for information leading to the safe return of the three children, Loughrin said today police have considered offering a reward “however at this time police is not looking to post one”.

Dawson said it was disappointing and the family are doing all they can to locate the children.

She said police have remained in close contact with the children’s mother and believe police are doing the “best they can with the information they have”, but said it’s now time to ask the hard questions.

“The first time Thomas took the children we were less outspoken but since so much time has passed since he took the children again in December we need to start asking questions like are they even still alive?” Dawson said yesterday.

“Even knowing that somebody has sighted them would bring some peace of mind. If we had had confirmation they were alive I wouldn’t need to be pushing so hard.

“The ideal outcome is that he ends this nonsense and bring them home and will be held accountable for his actions. My siblings are innocent of all this and I want them to be advocated for.”

Police said in August, the search for the four had been widened, with police considering the possibility the family is outside the wider Marokopa area.

"When Tom Phillips was last seen by family in February, he had a beard and that alone will make him look considerably different than in the photos we have circulated," Loughrin said at the time.

Thomas Phillips, 35, is described by police as 180cm, thin build, balding and likely has a beard.

Police say Tom Phillips is likely to have a beard. (Source: Supplied)

"The children’s appearance will have also changed since they were last seen by family in January," Loughrin said.

"They will be taller; they will have either lost baby teeth or started to get their adult teeth and will likely be wearing their hair in different styles. They could also be using different names."

Loughrin said "we continue to urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111".