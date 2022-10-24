One dead after Marlborough crash, holiday road toll reaches 4

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Kekerengu, Marlborough this afternoon.

Police said the crash was reported at around 3.10pm. The Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

Another person is also reported to have moderate injuries.

Police said diversions are in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area and to expect delays.

It comes after two road deaths in Lower Hutt and Waikato on Saturday, and one in Bay of Plenty yesterday.

It brings the holiday road toll, which began at 4pm on Friday, to four.

New ZealandAccidentsMarlborough

