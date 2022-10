One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 35, Bay of Plenty last night.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said the accident happened around 10.35pm, 6km north of Waihau Bay.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

It comes after two deaths on the road yesterday, one in Lower Hutt and the other in Waikato.

ADVERTISEMENT

It brings the holiday road toll, which began at 4pm on Friday, to three.