Person dies after crash involving car and motorbike in Waikato

One person has died after a car and motorbike collided in Waikato this morning.

Police at the scene of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Horotiu Road, Waikato. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to the scene on Horotiu Rd/State Highway 39, around 11am.

Two people, one with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries, have since been taken to Waikato Hospital, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

One person with minor injuries was treated at the scene.

The road remains closed following the incident.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

It comes after one person died following a single-car crash in Lower Hutt this morning.

It brings the holiday road toll, which began at 4pm yesterday, to two.