One person has died following a single-car crash in Lower Hutt this morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to the scene on High Street, in Taitā, around 11am.

The road was closed, but has since reopened.

Police have thanked motorists for their patience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enquiries into the circumstances behind the crash are ongoing.

It brings the holiday road toll, which began at 4pm yesterday, to one.