Second person arrested in homicide of Flaxmere 'gentle giant'

Police in Hawke’s Bay have arrested a second person in connection to the death of a man described as a "gentle giant" by family in Flaxmere earlier this month.

Darcy Strickland, who died in a Flaxmere incident that led to a homicide investigation. (Source: Supplied)

Darcy Strickland was one of two people discovered by police, both injured, at a property on Ramsey Crescent, Flaxmere, at about 11.45pm on October 13.

Strickland died at the scene and the second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 22-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, on Tuesday.

Police announced in a statement today that a second 19-old-man has also been arrested and is due to appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow.

The man is facing one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one charge of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, with further charges likely.

The victim was described as a "gentle giant" by his family.

"The news came out of the blue and the family is shocked to its core," his family told 1News in a statement.

"We are feeling a range of emotions from hurt, sadness and anger.

"He was a gentle giant who loved his family more than anything, especially his nieces and nephews.

"We pray that the people responsible are found and held accountable for their horrific actions, so our family can have some form of closure, even though they can never give us back the brother we love."

Police said the attack was "brutal" and "callous" and left Strickland's family grieving the loss of their loved one.

"I would like to thank the members of the community who have come forward to assist police with this investigation and continue to urge those who have information to contact police," said Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.