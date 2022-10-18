Charges laid following death of 'gentle' man in Flaxmere

A man has been charged following the death of another in Flaxmere last week.

Darcy Strickland, who died in a Flaxmere incident that led to a homicide investigation. (Source: Supplied)

Darcy Strickland died outside a home on Ramsey Crescent on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and police say further charges are likely.

Police are also still hunting for a second man.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would like to thank the members of the community who have come forward to assist police with this investigation and continue to urge those who have information to contact police," said Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick.

Police said the attack was "brutal" and "callous" and left Strickland's family grieving the loss of their loved one.

The victim was described as a "gentle giant" by his family.

"The news came out of the blue and the family is shocked to its core," his family told 1News in a statement.

"We are feeling a range of emotions from hurt, sadness and anger.

"He was a gentle giant who loved his family more than anything, especially his nieces and nephews.

"We pray that the people responsible are found and held accountable for their horrific actions, so our family can have some form of closure, even though they can never give us back the brother we love."